Contrasting of Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 16.25 N/A -1.22 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 102 2.06 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Flex Pharma Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Flex Pharma Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Flex Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.8. On the competitive side is, United Therapeutics Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Flex Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Flex Pharma Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively the average target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, which is potential 80.75% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Flex Pharma Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 0%. About 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.