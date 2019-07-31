Contrasting of Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.73 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Flex Pharma Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.77 shows that Flex Pharma Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. are 8.9 and 8.8 respectively. Its competitor Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Flex Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Flex Pharma Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 204.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Flex Pharma Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 98.1%. Flex Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.9%. Comparatively, 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. has 21.58% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.