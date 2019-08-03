Contrasting of FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. 251 9.71 N/A 9.15 31.06 WEX Inc. 193 5.49 N/A 3.12 70.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FleetCor Technologies Inc. and WEX Inc. WEX Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to FleetCor Technologies Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FleetCor Technologies Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1% WEX Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, WEX Inc.’s beta is 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given FleetCor Technologies Inc. and WEX Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s downside potential is -4.62% at a $265.29 average target price. Competitively the average target price of WEX Inc. is $219.83, which is potential 8.76% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, WEX Inc. is looking more favorable than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.1% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares and 100% of WEX Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of WEX Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01% WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc. was less bullish than WEX Inc.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors WEX Inc.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.