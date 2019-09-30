Contrasting of FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)

Since FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. 293 1.79 85.10M 9.15 31.06 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 -1.00 60.90M -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see FleetCor Technologies Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 29,015,650.04% 23.3% 7.1% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 2,289,990,223.36% 4% -0.3%

Risk and Volatility

FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of FleetCor Technologies Inc. is $300.25, with potential upside of 4.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.1% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares and 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares. About 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company had bearish trend.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company on 9 of the 12 factors.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.