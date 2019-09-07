Contrasting of FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

Both FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. 266 10.21 N/A 9.15 31.06 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FleetCor Technologies Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FleetCor Technologies Inc. Its rival ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FleetCor Technologies Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$280.5 is FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -7.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.7% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 23.4% are ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc. was more bullish than ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.