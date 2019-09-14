Contrasting of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International Ltd. 25 6.63 N/A -0.93 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 33 5.14 N/A 0.78 45.03

In table 1 we can see Fiverr International Ltd. and HMS Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fiverr International Ltd. and HMS Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5%

Liquidity

Fiverr International Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HMS Holdings Corp. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. HMS Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fiverr International Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Fiverr International Ltd. and HMS Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Fiverr International Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.68% and an $30 average price target. Competitively the average price target of HMS Holdings Corp. is $48, which is potential 30.15% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Fiverr International Ltd. looks more robust than HMS Holdings Corp. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fiverr International Ltd. and HMS Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 0%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07%

For the past year Fiverr International Ltd. had bearish trend while HMS Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors HMS Holdings Corp. beats Fiverr International Ltd.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.