Contrasting of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

This is a contrast between Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 11.29 N/A -0.03 0.00 Twilio Inc. 132 16.90 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Five9 Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Five9 Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Five9 Inc. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Twilio Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Five9 Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Twilio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Five9 Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Twilio Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Five9 Inc. has a 28.56% upside potential and an average target price of $69.33. Competitively Twilio Inc. has an average target price of $154.75, with potential upside of 41.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that Twilio Inc. looks more robust than Five9 Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Five9 Inc. shares and 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Five9 Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year Five9 Inc. has weaker performance than Twilio Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats Five9 Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.