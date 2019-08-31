Contrasting of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 13.06 N/A -0.03 0.00 Splunk Inc. 128 8.08 N/A -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Five9 Inc. and Splunk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Five9 Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Five9 Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Splunk Inc.’s 2.02 beta is the reason why it is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Five9 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Splunk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Splunk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Five9 Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Splunk Inc. 1 3 20 2.83

Five9 Inc.’s upside potential is 6.79% at a $67.5 consensus price target. Competitively Splunk Inc. has a consensus price target of $151.25, with potential upside of 35.26%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Splunk Inc. is looking more favorable than Five9 Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Five9 Inc. shares and 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.7% of Five9 Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Splunk Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05%

For the past year Five9 Inc. was less bullish than Splunk Inc.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats Five9 Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.