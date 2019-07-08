Contrasting of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

As Application Software businesses, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 50 11.29 N/A -0.03 0.00 QAD Inc. 43 2.45 N/A 0.44 107.91

In table 1 we can see Five9 Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Five9 Inc. and QAD Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

Five9 Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. QAD Inc. has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Five9 Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor QAD Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Five9 Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to QAD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Five9 Inc. and QAD Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Five9 Inc. has an average target price of $57, and a 10.25% upside potential. Competitively QAD Inc. has an average target price of $52, with potential upside of 22.82%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, QAD Inc. is looking more favorable than Five9 Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five9 Inc. and QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.2% respectively. About 2.1% of Five9 Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 28.5% of QAD Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. -1.74% -5.32% -8.64% 15.62% 62.16% 12.42% QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21%

For the past year Five9 Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than QAD Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Five9 Inc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.