Contrasting of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 51 11.68 N/A -0.03 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 46 12.67 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -312.6% -15.6%

Volatility & Risk

Five9 Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PROS Holdings Inc.’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five9 Inc. Its rival PROS Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Five9 Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Five9 Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five9 Inc.’s upside potential is 6.52% at a $57 average target price. Competitively PROS Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $46, with potential downside of -32.98%. Based on the data shown earlier, Five9 Inc. is looking more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Five9 Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.1%. Five9 Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, 3.1% are PROS Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. -1.74% -5.32% -8.64% 15.62% 62.16% 12.42% PROS Holdings Inc. -1.07% 17.21% 29.15% 61.27% 53.19% 62.71%

For the past year Five9 Inc. was less bullish than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

Five9 Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.