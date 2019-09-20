Contrasting of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

Both Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 12.24 N/A -0.03 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 10.32 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Five9 Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Five9 Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Volatility & Risk

Five9 Inc.’s 0.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, One Horizon Group Inc. has beta of 2.97 which is 197.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five9 Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, One Horizon Group Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than One Horizon Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Five9 Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Five9 Inc. is $69.33, with potential upside of 18.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Five9 Inc. shares and 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares. Five9 Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year Five9 Inc. had bullish trend while One Horizon Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Five9 Inc. beats One Horizon Group Inc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.