Contrasting of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Since Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 13.06 N/A -0.03 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 23 2.27 N/A 3.43 6.09

Demonstrates Five9 Inc. and Micro Focus International plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Five9 Inc. and Micro Focus International plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 6.79% for Five9 Inc. with average price target of $67.5. Competitively the average price target of Micro Focus International plc is $21, which is potential 52.17% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Micro Focus International plc appears more favorable than Five9 Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Five9 Inc. shares and 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Five9 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55%

For the past year Five9 Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Micro Focus International plc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.