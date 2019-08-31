Contrasting of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|10.35
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
Volatility & Risk
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 156.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.66 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 341.99%. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 241.01%. The data provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
