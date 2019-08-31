Contrasting of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.35 N/A -4.50 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 156.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 341.99%. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 241.01%. The data provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.