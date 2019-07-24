Contrasting of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.41 N/A -4.50 0.00 Novavax Inc. 17 3.80 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 352.83%. Competitively Novavax Inc. has an average price target of $1.35, with potential downside of -70.84%. Based on the data given earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 34.42%. Insiders held 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.95% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.