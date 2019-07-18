Contrasting of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.69 N/A -4.50 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 11.23 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.4. The Current Ratio of rival Novan Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 337.96% at a $24 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 6.6%. 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.49% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.