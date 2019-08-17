Contrasting of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.56 N/A -4.50 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.56 shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 313.08%. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 194.99% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.