Contrasting of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

As Biotechnology companies, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.56 N/A -4.50 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 24.00 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Risk and Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand, has 2.76 beta which makes it 176.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.4 and 10.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 313.08% at a $24 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $45.2, while its potential upside is 172.29%. The data provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.