Contrasting of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

As Biotechnology companies, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|11.56
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|26
|24.00
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
Risk and Volatility
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. Insmed Incorporated on the other hand, has 2.76 beta which makes it 176.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
10.4 and 10.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 313.08% at a $24 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $45.2, while its potential upside is 172.29%. The data provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
