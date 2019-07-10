Contrasting of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

As Biotechnology companies, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.90 N/A -4.50 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.78 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

10.4 and 10.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 318.85%. Denali Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 36.32% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Denali Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 9.18% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.