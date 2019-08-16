Contrasting of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

We are comparing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.40 N/A -4.50 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.64 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 318.85%. Meanwhile, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 496.59%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.