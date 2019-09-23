Contrasting of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.41 N/A -4.50 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.22 N/A -6.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.56 beta indicates that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 59.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.4. The Current Ratio of rival AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 358.89% for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $24. On the other hand, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 10.77% and its average target price is $14.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.