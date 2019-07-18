Contrasting of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.69 N/A -4.50 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 24.58 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk & Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.06 beta, while its volatility is 206.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

10.4 and 10.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 337.96% for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $24. Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $75, while its potential upside is 54.64%. The data provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.