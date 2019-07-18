Contrasting of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|8.69
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|55
|24.58
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
Risk & Volatility
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.06 beta, while its volatility is 206.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.32 beta.
Liquidity
10.4 and 10.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The upside potential is 337.96% for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $24. Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $75, while its potential upside is 54.64%. The data provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-16.18%
|-26.11%
|-21.08%
|-20.74%
|-48.45%
|-1.4%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.33%
|-20.89%
|-12.36%
|-31.47%
|-45.54%
|2.69%
For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.69% stronger performance.
Summary
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
