Contrasting of Fiserv Inc. (FISV) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Fiserv Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fiserv Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Fiserv Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 38.80% 9.00% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Fiserv Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv Inc. N/A 87 34.77 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Fiserv Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Fiserv Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Fiserv Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.10 2.79 2.60

$102.67 is the consensus target price of Fiserv Inc., with a potential downside of -1.47%. The potential upside of the rivals is 71.56%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Fiserv Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fiserv Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiserv Inc. 0.53% -0.79% 1.75% 7.02% 18.57% 16.85% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Fiserv Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fiserv Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Fiserv Inc.’s rivals have 1.60 and 1.52 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fiserv Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fiserv Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Fiserv Inc. has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fiserv Inc.’s rivals are 24.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

Fiserv Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fiserv Inc.’s competitors beat Fiserv Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.