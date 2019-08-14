Contrasting of Fiserv Inc. (FISV) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

This is a contrast between Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv Inc. 89 12.03 N/A 2.47 42.68 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 158 1.01 N/A 16.08 9.76

In table 1 we can see Fiserv Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Fiserv Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Fiserv Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Fiserv Inc.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 1.64 beta and it is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fiserv Inc. Its rival Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.5 respectively. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Fiserv Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Fiserv Inc.’s upside potential is 3.80% at a $109.8 average target price. Meanwhile, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s average target price is $167, while its potential upside is 9.55%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Alliance Data Systems Corporation seems more appealing than Fiserv Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fiserv Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.12% and 93.7%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Fiserv Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56%

For the past year Fiserv Inc. has stronger performance than Alliance Data Systems Corporation

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats Alliance Data Systems Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.