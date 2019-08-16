Contrasting of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 16.31 N/A 1.59 5.62 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.25 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and THL Credit Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and THL Credit Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.13% are THL Credit Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while THL Credit Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.