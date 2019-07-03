Contrasting of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.97 N/A 2.73 3.85 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.27 N/A 0.52 26.26

Table 1 demonstrates Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares. About 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance while Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has 6.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.