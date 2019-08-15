Contrasting of FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)

Both FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash Inc. 94 2.33 N/A 3.56 28.29 Dragon Victory International Limited 1 2.11 N/A 0.05 24.00

Table 1 highlights FirstCash Inc. and Dragon Victory International Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dragon Victory International Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FirstCash Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. FirstCash Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Dragon Victory International Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 7.2% Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

FirstCash Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Dragon Victory International Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Dragon Victory International Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FirstCash Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FirstCash Inc. and Dragon Victory International Limited are owned by institutional investors at 99.5% and 0.35% respectively. About 0.6% of FirstCash Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.98% are Dragon Victory International Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstCash Inc. -5.28% -0.46% 4.07% 18.39% 22.14% 39.1% Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93%

For the past year FirstCash Inc. had bullish trend while Dragon Victory International Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

FirstCash Inc. beats Dragon Victory International Limited on 10 of the 10 factors.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.