Contrasting of First United Corporation (FUNC) and The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United Corporation 18 2.39 N/A 1.51 12.37 The Bancorp Inc. 9 1.86 N/A 1.60 6.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First United Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First United Corporation is presently more expensive than The Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United Corporation 0.00% 6.2% 0.5% The Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

First United Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Competitively, The Bancorp Inc.’s 28.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First United Corporation and The Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 89.4%. 1.5% are First United Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of The Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First United Corporation -0.53% 0.76% 8.25% -4.65% -8.63% 17.09% The Bancorp Inc. -3.57% 14.24% 12.78% -7.7% -11.32% 21.98%

For the past year First United Corporation was less bullish than The Bancorp Inc.