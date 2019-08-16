Contrasting of First United Corporation (FUNC) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United Corporation 18 2.49 N/A 1.60 13.33 First Bancorp 37 3.85 N/A 3.09 11.95

Table 1 highlights First United Corporation and First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First United Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. First United Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than First Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of First United Corporation and First Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8% First Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

First United Corporation has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Bancorp’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.2% of First United Corporation shares and 67.6% of First Bancorp shares. Insiders owned 3.7% of First United Corporation shares. Competitively, 2.3% are First Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73% First Bancorp 3.79% -0.03% -2.99% -0.75% -10.95% 13.1%

For the past year First United Corporation has stronger performance than First Bancorp

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Bancorp beats First United Corporation.