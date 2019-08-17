Contrasting of First United Corporation (FUNC) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United Corporation 18 2.55 N/A 1.60 13.33 American National Bankshares Inc. 36 4.96 N/A 1.81 20.40

Table 1 highlights First United Corporation and American National Bankshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American National Bankshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First United Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First United Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of American National Bankshares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First United Corporation and American National Bankshares Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8% American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

First United Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Competitively, American National Bankshares Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.2% of First United Corporation shares and 32.7% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares. About 3.7% of First United Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.5% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73% American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2%

For the past year First United Corporation was more bullish than American National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

American National Bankshares Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors First United Corporation.