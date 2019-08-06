Contrasting of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.