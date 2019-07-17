Contrasting of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

As Asset Management companies, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.29% and 27.56%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders are 6.68%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|2.89%
|0%
|6.2%
|4.64%
|-15.68%
|22.68%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|4.3%
|0%
|0%
|3.65%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
