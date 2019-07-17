Contrasting of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

As Asset Management companies, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.29% and 27.56%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders are 6.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.