Contrasting of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Its Rivals

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was more bullish than its peers.

Dividends

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.