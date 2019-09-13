Contrasting of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 30 1.55 N/A 0.10 279.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Focus Financial Partners Inc. is $37.5, which is potential 61.29% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 90.4% respectively. Insiders owned 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.