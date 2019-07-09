Contrasting of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Since First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 21 41.62 N/A 0.86 25.77 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 33.45% and 30.57% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares. Competitively, 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 1.6% -1.9% 9.77% 11.7% -3.14% 18.8% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.