Contrasting of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.83 N/A 0.86 25.28 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.93 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 highlights First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capital Southwest Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Capital Southwest Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.45% and 53.2% respectively. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders are 10.09%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund was more bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Capital Southwest Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.