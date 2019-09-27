Contrasting of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.86 25.28 B. Riley Financial Inc. 22 0.00 13.61M 0.71 26.45

Table 1 highlights First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. B. Riley Financial Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 61,528,028.93% 7.2% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has weaker performance than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.