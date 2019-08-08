Contrasting of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Since First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 38.90 N/A 0.86 25.28 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares and 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares. About 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.