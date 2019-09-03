Contrasting of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.73 N/A 0.02 479.47

Table 1 highlights First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.92% and 26.94% respectively. Insiders owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has stronger performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.