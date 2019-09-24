Contrasting of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Specialized sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar Inc. 61 2.86 N/A -0.17 0.00 NVIDIA Corporation 167 10.45 N/A 4.69 36.01

Demonstrates First Solar Inc. and NVIDIA Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% NVIDIA Corporation 0.00% 35.3% 24.4%

Risk and Volatility

First Solar Inc.’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. NVIDIA Corporation’s 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of First Solar Inc. are 4.4 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor NVIDIA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 9 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. NVIDIA Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than First Solar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

First Solar Inc. and NVIDIA Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NVIDIA Corporation 1 3 8 2.67

First Solar Inc. has a 0.28% upside potential and a consensus target price of $67.5. Competitively NVIDIA Corporation has a consensus target price of $183.92, with potential upside of 5.19%. The data provided earlier shows that NVIDIA Corporation appears more favorable than First Solar Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Solar Inc. and NVIDIA Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.3% and 70.6%. Insiders owned 0.4% of First Solar Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are NVIDIA Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Solar Inc. -2.35% -2.48% 5.95% 27.17% 25.05% 51.9% NVIDIA Corporation -5.56% 1.53% -6.51% 22.8% -30.89% 26.38%

For the past year First Solar Inc. has stronger performance than NVIDIA Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors NVIDIA Corporation beats First Solar Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment provides processors that integrate a computer onto a single chip under the Tegra brand name; DRIVE automotive computers, which offer self-driving capabilities; and tablet and portable devices for mobile gaming and TV streaming under the SHIELD name. The companyÂ’s products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, motherboard manufacturers, add-in board manufacturers, and retailers/distributors. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.