Contrasting of First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.22 N/A 0.76 21.45 United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 3.45 N/A 1.11 12.13

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Northwest Bancorp and United Financial Bancorp Inc. United Financial Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. First Northwest Bancorp is presently more expensive than United Financial Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Northwest Bancorp and United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.5% 0.6% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.54 beta indicates that First Northwest Bancorp is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.65 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.4% of First Northwest Bancorp shares and 66.8% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. shares. 1.1% are First Northwest Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Northwest Bancorp 1.31% 3.04% 2.01% 5.37% -0.25% 9.78% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.28% -8.85% -13.24% -14.88% -20.4% -8.16%

For the past year First Northwest Bancorp has 9.78% stronger performance while United Financial Bancorp Inc. has -8.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors First Northwest Bancorp beats United Financial Bancorp Inc.