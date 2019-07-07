Contrasting of First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Both First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.27 N/A 0.76 21.45 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 19 2.94 N/A 0.65 31.72

Table 1 highlights First Northwest Bancorp and Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than First Northwest Bancorp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. First Northwest Bancorp is currently more affordable than Provident Financial Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.5% 0.6% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

First Northwest Bancorp’s 0.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.49 beta which makes it 51.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Northwest Bancorp and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.4% and 54.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of First Northwest Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Northwest Bancorp 1.31% 3.04% 2.01% 5.37% -0.25% 9.78% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 3.45% 3.65% 7.25% 18.85% 12.37% 33.61%

For the past year First Northwest Bancorp was less bullish than Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. beats First Northwest Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors.