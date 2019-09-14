Contrasting of First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) and PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI)

Both First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.19 N/A 0.76 21.17 PB Bancorp Inc. 11 4.77 N/A 0.59 19.12

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PB Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Northwest Bancorp is presently more expensive than PB Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of First Northwest Bancorp and PB Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6% PB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

First Northwest Bancorp is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.49 beta. PB Bancorp Inc.’s 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.16 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.7% of First Northwest Bancorp shares and 36.7% of PB Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of First Northwest Bancorp’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19.21% of PB Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36% PB Bancorp Inc. -1.83% -1.79% -0.97% 6.84% 7.6% 4.07%

For the past year First Northwest Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than PB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats on 7 of the 9 factors PB Bancorp Inc.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.