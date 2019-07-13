Contrasting of First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.21 N/A 0.76 21.45 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 24 4.63 N/A 1.75 14.05

In table 1 we can see First Northwest Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OceanFirst Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. First Northwest Bancorp’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.5% 0.6% OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

First Northwest Bancorp’s 0.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Northwest Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.4% and 74.1%. First Northwest Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Northwest Bancorp 1.31% 3.04% 2.01% 5.37% -0.25% 9.78% OceanFirst Financial Corp. -1.32% -0.04% -2.65% -3.75% -9.77% 9.51%

For the past year First Northwest Bancorp has stronger performance than OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors First Northwest Bancorp.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.