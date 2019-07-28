Contrasting of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) and Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 21 3.62 N/A 1.54 13.03 Midland States Bancorp Inc. 25 2.63 N/A 2.12 12.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Midland States Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Midwest Bancorp Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.1% Midland States Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Midland States Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.2% and 49.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.4% are Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Midwest Bancorp Inc. -4.15% -4.51% -11.14% -13.29% -19.79% 1.46% Midland States Bancorp Inc. -1.59% -0.99% 4.5% -2.15% -17.9% 16.38%

For the past year First Midwest Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Midland States Bancorp Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. The company also engages in the origination of residential first-and second-lien mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers merchant credit card processing and related services; insurance services; and commercial equipment leasing services, as well as originates commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 45 banking offices in 36 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois, and the St. Louis and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.