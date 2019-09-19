Contrasting of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 20 3.31 N/A 1.69 12.84 1st Source Corporation 46 4.05 N/A 3.32 14.16

Table 1 highlights First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and 1st Source Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. 1st Source Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than 1st Source Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1% 1st Source Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.23 beta. Competitively, 1st Source Corporation’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Ratings

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and 1st Source Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 1st Source Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.83% and an $22 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.3% of 1st Source Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of 1st Source Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 2.27% 4.44% 3.1% -2.66% -19.08% 9.19% 1st Source Corporation 1.62% 1.14% 0.04% 3.14% -17.63% 16.39%

For the past year First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than 1st Source Corporation.

Summary

1st Source Corporation beats First Midwest Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.