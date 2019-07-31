Contrasting of First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) and Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares Inc. 34 3.42 N/A 2.67 12.81 Wintrust Financial Corporation 72 3.05 N/A 5.95 12.13

Demonstrates First Mid Bancshares Inc. and Wintrust Financial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Wintrust Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Wintrust Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 1.1% Wintrust Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

First Mid Bancshares Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.43. Wintrust Financial Corporation’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.98 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for First Mid Bancshares Inc. and Wintrust Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wintrust Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s average price target is $80, while its potential upside is 11.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.3% of First Mid Bancshares Inc. shares and 91.9% of Wintrust Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.9% of First Mid Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Wintrust Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Mid Bancshares Inc. -2.86% 3.51% -1.44% -7.58% -8% 7.3% Wintrust Financial Corporation -3.42% -2.86% -0.95% -7.49% -21.89% 8.65%

For the past year First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wintrust Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Wintrust Financial Corporation beats First Mid Bancshares Inc.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial products and services to customers in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. It provides deposit products, such as non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings deposits, and domestic time deposits; loans comprising home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and ATMs, Internet banking, and other services. This segment is also involved in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment provides loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; small business administration loans; and financial solutions for hospitals, non-profits, educational institutions, and local government operations. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial insurance premium and life insurance premium financing services for businesses and individuals; short-term accounts receivable financing services; and payrolls data processing, billing, and cash management services to the temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, including trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage services, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 155 banking locations. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.