Contrasting of First Merchants Corporation (FRME) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Since First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants Corporation 37 4.18 N/A 3.26 12.10 First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 2.29 N/A 2.11 11.27

Demonstrates First Merchants Corporation and First Business Financial Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. First Business Financial Services Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Merchants Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. First Merchants Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.6% First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

First Merchants Corporation has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.82 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for First Merchants Corporation and First Business Financial Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 First Business Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.99% for First Merchants Corporation with average target price of $43.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.3% of First Merchants Corporation shares and 64% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of First Merchants Corporation shares. Competitively, First Business Financial Services Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Merchants Corporation 1.83% 3.68% 9.44% 6.34% -17.5% 15% First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14%

For the past year First Merchants Corporation was less bullish than First Business Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors First Merchants Corporation beats First Business Financial Services Inc.