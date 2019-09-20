Contrasting of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) and Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC)

We are contrasting First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) and Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 40 4.35 N/A 2.79 14.34 Hanmi Financial Corporation 21 2.90 N/A 1.81 11.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and Hanmi Financial Corporation. Hanmi Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than First Interstate BancSystem Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Table 2 has First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and Hanmi Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.3% Hanmi Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1%

A 1.17 beta indicates that First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Hanmi Financial Corporation’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and Hanmi Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hanmi Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

$42 is First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 3.63%. Competitively Hanmi Financial Corporation has an average price target of $21.5, with potential upside of 13.04%. Based on the results given earlier, Hanmi Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than First Interstate BancSystem Inc., analysts view.

Roughly 73.8% of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92% of Hanmi Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Hanmi Financial Corporation’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Interstate BancSystem Inc. -0.3% 0.86% -3.64% 3.22% -7.66% 9.49% Hanmi Financial Corporation -1.42% -3.15% -8.55% -4.23% -14.55% 9.09%

For the past year First Interstate BancSystem Inc. was more bullish than Hanmi Financial Corporation.

On 9 of the 10 factors First Interstate BancSystem Inc. beats Hanmi Financial Corporation.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing. As of January 24, 2017, the company operated 41 full-service branches and 6 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Financial Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.