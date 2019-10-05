Contrasting of First Internet Bancorp (INBK) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

As Regional – Midwest Banks companies, First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp 21 0.00 8.67M 2.12 9.94 First Foundation Inc. 15 1.75 38.66M 1.17 12.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Internet Bancorp and First Foundation Inc. First Foundation Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Internet Bancorp. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. First Internet Bancorp has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Foundation Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Internet Bancorp and First Foundation Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 41,783,132.53% 7.6% 0.6% First Foundation Inc. 264,613,278.58% 7.9% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.59 beta means First Internet Bancorp’s volatility is 41.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, First Foundation Inc. has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of First Foundation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of First Internet Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, First Foundation Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Internet Bancorp -1.13% 0.05% -4.31% 6.57% -32.76% 3.13% First Foundation Inc. 2.66% 9.78% 5.03% 4.74% -9.23% 16.95%

For the past year First Internet Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than First Foundation Inc.

Summary

First Foundation Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors First Internet Bancorp.