Contrasting of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Both First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Industrial industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 36 11.22 N/A 1.15 33.30 Americold Realty Trust 32 4.23 N/A 0.39 85.32

Table 1 demonstrates First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and Americold Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Americold Realty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is presently more affordable than Americold Realty Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 10% 5.2% Americold Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and Americold Realty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Americold Realty Trust 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Americold Realty Trust has an average price target of $36.5, with potential upside of 0.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Americold Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Americold Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0.66% 3.86% 7.88% 16.86% 19.46% 32.33% Americold Realty Trust 1.3% 0.51% 4.29% 16.91% 57.27% 31.28%

For the past year First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Americold Realty Trust.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada. Upon the completion of this offering, we will be the first publicly traded REIT focused on the temperature-controlled warehouse industry.